Caravan get animated in video for new single If I Was To Fly

Canterbury prog legends Caravan have released an animated video for their brand new single If I Was To Fly, which you can watch below

If I Was To Fly is taken from the band's brand new studio album, It's None Of Your Business, through Madfish Music on October 8.

“Back in 1970 we played a 3 day festival in Rotterdam alongside bands including the Byrds, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, Soft Machine, Pink Floyd plus many more but stuck right in the middle on the 3rd day was Mungo Jerry who played In The Summertime - the crowd erupted and they were without doubt the hit of the day," explains mainman Pye Hastings

"When I played If I Was To Fly to the band I said 'Think, Jug Band' and because I was so impressed by the power of that simple song at the festival, I wanted to doff my cap to that style of music. The guys in the band are such good musicians that they knew exactly what I was after, and the track was recorded in the first take.”

ELO/ARW bass player Lee Pomeroy guests on the new album following the departure of Jim Leverton, while Jimmy Hastings has also guested on flute. The remainder of the line-up is Pye Hastings (guitar, vocals), Geoffrey Richardson (viola, mandolin, guitar), Jan Schelhaas (keyboards) and Mark Walker (drums).

The album was recorded, as restrictions allowed, ‘in the old-fashioned way’ between 24th June and 4th July 2021 at Rimshot Studio, Bredgar near Sittingbourne. “Sitting round in a circle having eye to eye contact, a large sound room was required,” Pye Hastings explains. “I much prefer this method because you can bounce ideas off each other as they occur, and voice encouragement when the whole thing begins to click.

Caravan released the 37-disc deluxe box set Who Do We Think We Are? in August.

Pre-order It's None Of Your Business.