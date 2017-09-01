Caligula’s Horse release new track Songs For No One

Caligula’s Horse have streamed new track Songs For No One, taken from upcoming album In Contact, which is released on September 15. Listen to it above.

It follows the launch of a video for lead track Will’s Song (Let The Colours Run).

Frontman Jim Grey says: “Songs for No One carries great emotional weight for me personally – the ideal to be a force of positivity in the world is an enormous challenge, but one that we should all strive for.

“At its core, this track is about the value of having passion, whether publicly displayed or not. Creations or work completed for yourself alone have just as much value as work seen or heard by many, for the experience, growth, and joy it brings to you alone.”

The album was masterminded by Grey and guitarist Sam Vallen, who says: “In our creative process every idea is scrutinised, deconstructed, and rebuilt in a way that one of us, alone, could never achieve.

“We’re one another’s harshest critic, but fortunately we’ve done this for long enough now that our inspiration draws us in a similar direction – we can finish each other’s musical sentences, so to speak.

“And we’re lucky that’s the case, since In Contact proved to be a much more ambitious undertaking than anything we’d conceived of in the past.”

The album is available for pre-ordernow. Caligula’s Horse tour Australia starting at the end of the month – full dates below.

Dream the Dead Will’s Song (Let the Colours Run) The Hands are the Hardest Love Conquers All Songs for No One Capulet Fill My Heart Inertia and the Weapon of the Wall The Cannon’s Mouth Graves

Sep 28: Perth Jack Rabbit Slim’s

Sep 29: Adelaide Fowler’s Live

Sep 30: Melbourne Max Watt’s

Oct 04: Canberra The Basement

Oct 05: Newcastle The Cambridge Hotel

Oct 06: Sydney The Factory Theatre

Oct 07: Brisbane The Triffid

Caligula’s Horse detail new album In Contact