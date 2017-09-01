Mastodon release new track Toe To Toes

Mastodon have released a stream of their track Toe To Toes, from upcoming EP Cold Dark Place. Listen to it above.

It’s taken from their Cold Dark Place EP, which is released on September 22 and is available for pre-order now. A limited-edition 10-inch vinyl picture disc will follow on October 27.

Toe To Toes was recorded during sessions for the band’s most recent album Emperor Of Sand, while the other three tracks on the EP were laid down while the band were working on 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun.

Guitarist Brent Hinds said of Cold Dark Place last year: “It’s an album I wrote myself and recorded with Brann and Troy during the Once More ‘Round The Sun sessions. It has to do with a nasty breakup that I went through.”

Mastodon commence a US tour this month, with UK dates to follow in December – full dates below.

Mastodon: Cold Dark Place EP tracklist

North Star Blue Walsh Toe To Toe Cold Dark Place

Sep 09: Chicago The Metro, IL

Sep 16: Shakopee 93X Twenty, MN

Sep 23: Englewood High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 26: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 27: Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Sep 29: Knoxville Civic Auditorium, TN

Sep 30: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 01: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, Wi

Oct 03: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Oct 04: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Oct 06: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Oct 09: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 10: Rochester The Armory, NY

Oct 11: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Oct 13: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 14: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 15: Houston Monster Energy House Open Air, TX

Oct 17: Albuquerque Historic El Rey Theater, NM

Oct 19: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Oct 21: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, CA

Oct 23: Garden City Revolution Center, ID

Oct 24: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 25: Vancouver Orpheum Theatre, BC

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall

Dec 04: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 05: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 06: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Dec 07: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 09: Manchester Academy

Dec 10: London O2 Academy Brixton

Brent Hinds: Mastodon is our therapy