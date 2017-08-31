Godspeed You! Black Emperor stream Luciferian Towers track

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have streamed the first track from seventh album Luciferian Towers – listen to Undoing A Luciferian Towers below.

The four-track record is released on September 22 via Constellation and comes after the band spend time focusing on commemorations of the Battle of Messines during World War I.

They describe the work as “a thing we made in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children, eyes up and filled with dreadful joy.

“We aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. We recorded it all in a burning motor boat.”

They say the album represents a set of “grand demands” that include: “An end to foreign invasions, an end to borders, the total dismantling ot the prison-industrial complex; healthcare, housing, food and water acknowledged as an inalienable human right; the expert fuckers who broke his world never get to speak again.”

They add of Undoing A Luciferian Towers: “Look at that fucking skyline! Big lazy money writ in dull marble obelisks! Imagine all those buildings much later on, hollowed out and stripped bare of wires and glass. Listen – the wind is whistling through all 3000 of its burning window-holes!”

The band commence a tour next week, including shows in Canada, South America and Europe, with six UK appearances during October – full dates below.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor: Luciferian Towers tracklist

Undoing A Luciferian Towers

Bosses Hang

Fam / Famine

Anthem For No State

03 Sep: Montreal, QC, Mile Ex End Musique Montréal Festival

22 Sep: Guadalajara, MX, C3 Stage

23 Sep: Mexico, MX, Sala Corona, Festival Aural

13 Oct: Rome, IT, Romaeuropa Festival

14 Oct: Rome, IT, Romaeuropa Festival

15 Oct: Fribourg, CH, Frison

16 Oct: Toulouse, FR, Le Bikini

17 Oct: Bordeaux, FR, Krakatoa

18 Oct: Rennes, FR, Théâtre National de Bretagne

19 Oct: Rouen, FR, Le 106

20 Oct: Lyon, FR, Le Tobogan

21 Oct: Strassbourg, FR, La Laiterie

22 Oct: Lille, FR, La Condition publique

23 Oct: Brighton, UK, Brighton Dome

25 Oct: Newcastle, UK, Boiler Shop

27 Oct: Glasgow, UK, O2 ABC

28 Oct: Manchester, UK, Victoria Warehouse

30 Oct: Bristol, UK, Motion

31 Oct: London, UK, Troxy

01 Nov: Brussels, BE, Vorst Nationaal

02 Nov: Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso

03 Nov: Berlin, DE, Festsaal Kreuzberg

05 Nov: Hanover, DE, Indiego

07 Nov: Paris, FR, Elysée Montmartre

