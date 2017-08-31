Godspeed You! Black Emperor stream Luciferian Towers track

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have streamed the first track from seventh album Luciferian Towers – listen to Undoing A Luciferian Towers below.
The four-track record is released on September 22 via Constellation and comes after the band spend time focusing on commemorations of the Battle of Messines during World War I.
They describe the work as “a thing we made in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children, eyes up and filled with dreadful joy.
“We aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. We recorded it all in a burning motor boat.”
They say the album represents a set of “grand demands” that include: “An end to foreign invasions, an end to borders, the total dismantling ot the prison-industrial complex; healthcare, housing, food and water acknowledged as an inalienable human right; the expert fuckers who broke his world never get to speak again.”
They add of Undoing A Luciferian Towers: “Look at that fucking skyline! Big lazy money writ in dull marble obelisks! Imagine all those buildings much later on, hollowed out and stripped bare of wires and glass. Listen – the wind is whistling through all 3000 of its burning window-holes!”
The band commence a tour next week, including shows in Canada, South America and Europe, with six UK appearances during October – full dates below.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor: Luciferian Towers tracklist
- Undoing A Luciferian Towers
- Bosses Hang
- Fam / Famine
- Anthem For No State
Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2017 tour dates
03 Sep: Montreal, QC, Mile Ex End Musique Montréal Festival
22 Sep: Guadalajara, MX, C3 Stage
23 Sep: Mexico, MX, Sala Corona, Festival Aural
13 Oct: Rome, IT, Romaeuropa Festival
14 Oct: Rome, IT, Romaeuropa Festival
15 Oct: Fribourg, CH, Frison
16 Oct: Toulouse, FR, Le Bikini
17 Oct: Bordeaux, FR, Krakatoa
18 Oct: Rennes, FR, Théâtre National de Bretagne
19 Oct: Rouen, FR, Le 106
20 Oct: Lyon, FR, Le Tobogan
21 Oct: Strassbourg, FR, La Laiterie
22 Oct: Lille, FR, La Condition publique
23 Oct: Brighton, UK, Brighton Dome
25 Oct: Newcastle, UK, Boiler Shop
27 Oct: Glasgow, UK, O2 ABC
28 Oct: Manchester, UK, Victoria Warehouse
30 Oct: Bristol, UK, Motion
31 Oct: London, UK, Troxy
01 Nov: Brussels, BE, Vorst Nationaal
02 Nov: Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso
03 Nov: Berlin, DE, Festsaal Kreuzberg
05 Nov: Hanover, DE, Indiego
07 Nov: Paris, FR, Elysée Montmartre