Caligula’s Horse detail new album In Contact

Caligula’s Horse have announced that their fourth studio album titled In Contact will be released later this year.

It’ll launch on September 15 via Inside Out Music and is the follow-up to 2015’s Bloom.

And like Bloom, In Contact has seen vocalist Jim Grey and guitarist Sam Vallen collaborating closely on both the music and lyrics.

Vallen says: “In our creative process, every idea is scrutinised, deconstructed and rebuilt in a way that one of us, alone, could never achieve.

“We’re one another’s harshest critic, but fortunately we’ve done this for long enough now that our inspiration draws us in a similar direction – we can finish each other’s musical sentences, so to speak.

“And we’re lucky that’s the case, since In Contact proved to be a much more ambitious undertaking than anything we’d conceived of in the past.”

Grey adds: “In Contact has been an enormous proposition – the stories told in this album feel deeply personal and we’ve never been more excited to share a new work with the world.

“The sounds on this album are dark and adventurous – but without losing the bittersweet and joyful sounds we developed in writing Bloom.”

Like the band’s second album The Tide, The Thief & River’s End, In Contact will be a concept album – but it goes in a completely different direction from its predecessor.

Vallen continues: “We decided to create a concept album, but one that came from a more personal place – one that would facilitate our creative needs wherever the journey took us.

“The broader concept is based around the nature of art – of what it is that sparks creativity and inspiration, a celebration of what connects us as human beings, the shared space across our many differences.”

To mark the announcement, Caligula’s Horse have also released a short teaser video featuring snippets from the album mixed with live footage.

View the video, along with the In Contact cover art and tracklist below.

The band have several live dates planned over the coming weeks, including shows with Pain Of Salvation, Opeth and Anathema.

Dream The Dead Will’s Song (Let The Colours Run) The Hands Are The Hardest Love Conquers All Songs For No One Capulet Fill My Heart Inertia And The Weapon Of The Wall The Cannon’s Mouth Graves

Jun 19: Toulouse Le Rex, France (w/ Pain of Salvation)

Jun 20: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland (w/ Opeth)

Jun 21: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland (w/ Opeth)

Jun 22: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany (w/ Pain of Salvation)

Jun 23: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands (w/ Anathema)

Jun 24: Valkenburg Midsummer Prog Festival, Netherlands

Jun 25: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Jun 28: London The Black Heart, UK

Jun 30: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend Festival, Spain

