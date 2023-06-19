Caligula's Horse announce Rise Radiant European tour

Australian prog rockers Caligula's Horse have announced a run of European tour dates for August, following on from the band's headline slot at this year's Radar Festival on July 28-30 at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse and which includes a London headline show at The Dome and an appearance at this year's ArcTanGent Festival.

It's the first time the quintet have been able to get over to Europe since the release of their fifth studio album, 2020's Rise Radiant, when any touring plans were scuppered by the global pandemic.

"With overwhelming joy, we're delighted to announce our return to your corner of the world," the band say. "It's been a hot minute since we last saw you in 2018 and we promise to bring you a full throttle headline show with music from Rise Radiant! Stay tuned for the pre-sale ticket announcement! See you on the road."

Jul 30: UK Radar Festival Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Jul 31: UK Derby The Hairy Dog

Aug 1: UK UK Southampton 1865

Aug 3: ROM Brasov Rockstadt Extremefest

Aug 6: POR Tomar Comendatio Festival

Aug 9: SWI Lucerne Seddel CLub

Aug 10: GER Munich Strom

Aug 11: GER Berlin Badehaus

Aug 12: CZE Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival

Aug 13: HUN Budapest A38

Aug 15: GER Trier Mergener Hof

Aug 16: NED Nijmgen Doornroosje

Aug 17: UK London The Dome

Aug 18: UK Bristol ArcTanGent Festival





