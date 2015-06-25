Trending

Caligula’s Horse sign deal for 3rd album

Australians “stoked” with InsideOut contract following support slots with Opeth, Mastodon and others

Australian prog band Caligula’s Horse have signed with InsideOut for the release of their third album.

It will follow 2011’s Moments From Ephemeral City and 2013’s The Tide, The Thief & River’s End.

The band secured the deal after a string of support appearances with Opeth, Mastodon and others.

Vocalist Jim Grey says: “We’re over the moon – we’re thrilled to be working with InsideOut, not to mention the honour of sharing a roster with some of our musical heroes.”

Label boss Thomas Waber says: “Australia is home to many great bands. We’re thrilled to start working with Caligula’s Horse, one of the most exciting Australian bands we’ve heard in quite a while.”

The band visit Europe for the first time in October when they play the ProgPower festival in Baarlo, the Netherlands.