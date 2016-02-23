Bring Me The Horizon announce US tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a run of US shows in between their scheduled festival appearances.

The band are on the road in support of latest album That’s The Spirit.

Meanwhile, the Sheffield outfit have been rehearsing with a choir for the Teenage Cancer Trust fundraiser show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 22. They’ll be backed by a full orchestra during their headline set.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the charity which provides cancer services for young people across the UK.

Tickets for BMTH’s US tour go on sale on Friday at 10am.

Mar 01: Sao Paolo Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Mar 04: Sao Paolo Carioca Club, Brazil

Mar 05: Sao Paolo Carioca Club, Brazil

Mar 06: Rio De Janiero Circo Voador, Argentina

Mar 08: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Mar 09: Buenos Aires Groovw, Argentina

Mar 11: Mexico City Pepsi Center WTC, Mexico

Mar 12: Monterrey Escena, Mexico

Mar 13: Guadalajara Teatro Estudio Cavaret, Mexico

Apr 05: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Apr 06: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Apr 07: Mannheim Alte Feuerwache, Germany

Apr 08: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Apr 10: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Apr 11: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Apr 12: Cenon Le Rocher De Palmer, France

Apr 13: Lyon Le Radiant, France

Apr 14: Paris Zenith De Paris, France

Apr 22: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 20: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 04: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

May 06: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

May 07: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

May 08: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 09: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 11: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

May 12: Clive 7 Flags Event Center, IA

May 15: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 16: Fargo Civic Center, ND

May 18: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

May 19: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI

May 20: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

May 21: St. Louis KPNT Pointfest, MO

May 22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 28-29: Exeter BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, UK

Jun 03-05: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 08-11: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 12: Landgraaf Pinpop Festival, Netherlands

Jun 15: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23-25: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QC

Jun 25-Jul 02: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jun 30-Jul 02: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jun 30-Jul 02: Seinajoki Provinssi Rock Festival, Finland

Jul 01: Rotselaar Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 07-09: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 13-16: Tonsberg Slottsfjell, Norway

Jul 14-16: Kostrzyn Woodstock Festival, Poland

Aug 10-17:Budapest Sziget Fesztival, Hungary

Sep 14: Perth HBF Stadium, Australia

Sep 16: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Sep 17: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Sep 20: Adelaide AEC Theatre, Australia

Sep 22: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Sep 25: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

Oct 31: Greenwich O2 Arena, UK

Nov 02: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 05: London O2

Nov 06: Sheffield Arena

Nov 08: Manchester Arena

Nov 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro