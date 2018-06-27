Brian Fallon announces UK acoustic tour

Brian Fallon has announced an eight-date UK acoustic tour which will take place early next year.

The Gaslight Anthem vocalist and guitarist will head out on the road throughout February 2019 on the Songs From The Hymnal tour – playing shows in Newcastle, Edinburgh, Manchester, Cardiff, London, Cambridge, Brighton and Bath.

Fallon says: “I’m very excited to be able to come back over to the UK and do my solo acoustic and piano shows. Many songs and many stories!”

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday (June 29).

Fallon released his solo album Sleepwalkers back in February, which featured the single If Your Prayers Don’t Get To Heaven.

Speaking about the track, Fallon said: “I took a Motown beat and some fingerstyle guitar and wrote a letter for the times when we feel like our prayers and dreams seem to hit nothing but ceilings when really, they’re being looked after by our loved ones until they leave the waiting room.”

Find a list of dates below.

Brian Fallon 2019 Songs From The Hymnal acoustic tour

Feb 05: Newcastle Wylam Brewery

Feb 06: Edinburgh Queens Hall

Feb 07: Manchester Albert Hall

Feb 08: Cardiff Tramshed

Feb 09: London Union Chapel

Feb 22: Cambridge Junction

Feb 23: Brighton St. Georges Church

Feb 24 Bath Komedia