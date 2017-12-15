Brian Fallon releases Motown-inspired track If Your Prayers Don't Get To Heaven

Brian Fallon has released his brand new track If Your Prayers Don’t Get To Heaven.

It’s been taken from the The Gaslight Anthem vocalist’s upcoming solo album Sleepwalkers, which will arrive on February 9 via Virgin EMI. Fallon previously shared the song Forget Me Not back in October.

Speaking about If Your Prayers Don’t Get To Heaven, Fallon says: “I took a Motown beat and some fingerstyle guitar and wrote a letter for the times when we feel like our prayers and dreams seem to hit nothing but ceilings. When really, they’re being looked after by our loved ones until they leave the waiting room.”

Fallon will head out on a European tour with his band The Howling Weather throughout February and March in support of Sleepwalkers, which is now available for pre-order.

Brian Fallon Sleepwalkers tracklist

If Your Prayers Don’t Get To Heaven Forget Me Not Come Wander With Me Etta James Her Majesty’s Service Proof Of Life Little Nightmares Sleepwalkers My Name Is The Night Neptune Watson See you On The Other Side

Feb 20: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 21: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 22: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Feb 23: London Koko, UK

Feb 24: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 25: Bristol SWX, UK

Feb 27: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium

Feb 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 01: Berlin Astra, Germany

Mar 02: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 03: Nürnberg Löwensaal, Germany

Mar 04: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Mar 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 08: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK

Mar 09: Leeds Beckett, UK

Mar 10: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Mar 11: Belfast Limelight, UK

