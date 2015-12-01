Breaking Benjamin announce 2016 US tour

Breaking Benjamin have announced a 25-date US tour for early 2016.
The run of shows kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 18 and wraps up in Richmond, Virginia, on April 21.
The band say: “We’re hitting the road in Spring 2016 again with our good friends Starset. Presale tickets in select markets and VIP packages on sale now. Use access code: Angelsfall.” General sale begins at 10am on December 4.
Mainman Benjamin Burnley resurrected the group last year with a new lineup and they released fifth album Dark Before Dawn in June via Hollywood Records.
Burnley became embroiled in a legal battle with his former bandmates during the hiatus while also battling a mystery illness which causes him chronic pain.
BREAKING BENJAMIN 2016 US TOUR
Feb 18: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA
Feb 26: Cherokee Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center, NC
Feb 27: Biloxi Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, MS
Feb 29: Jonesboro ASU Convocation Center, AR
Mar 01: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK
Mar 02: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO
Mar 04: Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater, TX
Mar 05: Amarillo Azteca Music Hall, TX
Mar 07: Tempe The Marquee, AZ
Mar 08: San Diego House of Blues, CA
Mar 09: Anaheim House of Blues, CA
Mar 11: Modesto Modesto Center Plaza, CA
Mar 12: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, NV
Mar 13: Chico Senator Theatre, CA
Mar 15: Eugene McDonald Theatre, OR
Mar 17: Portland Roseland Theater, OR
Mar 18: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA
Mar 19: Boise Knitting Factory, ID
Mar 21: Billings Shrine Auditorium, MT
Mar 22: Minot City Auditorium, ND
Mar 24: Davenport Adler Theatre, IA
Mar 25: Madison Orpheum Theater , WI
Mar 26: Fort Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN
Apr 20: Baltimore Rams Head Live , MD
Apr 21: Richmond The National, VA