Breaking Benjamin announce 2016 US tour

Breaking Benjamin have announced a 25-date US tour for early 2016.

The run of shows kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 18 and wraps up in Richmond, Virginia, on April 21.

The band say: “We’re hitting the road in Spring 2016 again with our good friends Starset. Presale tickets in select markets and VIP packages on sale now. Use access code: Angelsfall.” General sale begins at 10am on December 4.

Mainman Benjamin Burnley resurrected the group last year with a new lineup and they released fifth album Dark Before Dawn in June via Hollywood Records.

Burnley became embroiled in a legal battle with his former bandmates during the hiatus while also battling a mystery illness which causes him chronic pain.

BREAKING BENJAMIN 2016 US TOUR

Feb 18: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Feb 26: Cherokee Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center, NC

Feb 27: Biloxi Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, MS

Feb 29: Jonesboro ASU Convocation Center, AR

Mar 01: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Mar 02: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO

Mar 04: Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater, TX

Mar 05: Amarillo Azteca Music Hall, TX

Mar 07: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Mar 08: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Mar 09: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Mar 11: Modesto Modesto Center Plaza, CA

Mar 12: Reno Grand Sierra Resort & Casino, NV

Mar 13: Chico Senator Theatre, CA

Mar 15: Eugene McDonald Theatre, OR

Mar 17: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Mar 18: Spokane Knitting Factory Concert House, WA

Mar 19: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Mar 21: Billings Shrine Auditorium, MT

Mar 22: Minot City Auditorium, ND

Mar 24: Davenport Adler Theatre, IA

Mar 25: Madison Orpheum Theater , WI

Mar 26: Fort Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

Apr 20: Baltimore Rams Head Live , MD

Apr 21: Richmond The National, VA