Brian Eno releases cosmic new video for Garden Of Stars

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Brian Eno released his 22nd studio album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE in October

Brian Eno
(Image credit: Cecily Eno)

Brian Eno has shared a cosmic new video the hauntingly mesmeric Garden Of Stars, which you can watch below. The track is taken from Eno's recently released 22nd studio album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE.

The new video was produced by Eno and Nick Robertson, a long time artistic collaborator who created the album’s striking artwork, the film depicts wondrous creation.

“Imagine a being huge enough to have our Universe as a plaything, and to watch in fascination as that Universe is born, flourishes and finally snuffs itself out... or alternately divides into a million parallel selves...”  says Eno.

“The Garden Of Stars video imagines the creation of stars as occurring in a garden where exotic new cross breeds of flowers are created, and populate the heavens," adds Robertson. "Each one a unique variation on a universal blueprint."

Eno has previously released videos for There Were Bells and We Let In.

Get FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE.

