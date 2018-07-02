Bokassa release new video for Hellbilly Handfishin'

Bokassa are premiering their new video for Hellbilly Handfishin' exclusively with Metal Hammer.

It's the first new music from the Norwegian stonerpunks since 2017's debut album Divide & Conquer, and the first to be released on their new label Loyal Blood Records.

"While we mainly dabble in misanthropic songs about the state of the world, cults and whatnot, we decided to make a nihilistic party song you can sing along to on a Friday night while handfishin' with your best friends while chugging some cheap Famous Grouse mixed with Pepsi Max," vocalist/guitarist Jørn Kaarstad tells Metal Hammer.

"The video is us driving around in rural Norway in a rental car on our way to gigs. Since the song is a tongue-in-cheek ode to slackers, we decided to make a video in that spirit – attaching a GoPro to the dashboard and singing along with the track!"