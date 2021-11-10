Body bags and big riffs? Nova Twins' wild new video for Antagonist has arrived

Nova Twins have shared the music video for their latest single, Antagonist, which was released last month via Marshall Records.

Within the footage, the pair – comprised of vocalist/guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South – cause havoc on stage as they perform the defiant anthem surrounded by body bags of their antagonised abductees.

"Antagonist is a defiant tune about self-belief, how you can summon the inner strength to be ready for whatever comes at you" Nova Twins explain in a joint statement.

"It's the army that surrounds you wherever you go. The entire song was pulled together during a jam session. Having spent all of lockdown writing tracks remotely over computers, it was really exciting to capture this spontaneous energy together in the studio, as well as the nuances coming from our boards. We made sure not to lose any of this magic on the record."

The punk duo are currently in the midst of working on the follow up to 2020’s acclaimed debut album Who Are The Girls?

In other news, the duo are scheduled to hit the road next year across the UK and Europe, starting from February 2 in Cardiff. The pair will be making stops in Portsmouth, Birmingham, Norwich, Prague, Dublin, Amsterdam and more before wrapping up on March 25 in London.

Watch the video for Antagonist below: