Nova Twins release riotous new rager Antagonist

Genre-bending alt-rock duo Nova Twins have returned with the new single, Antagonist, released via Marshall Records.

Antagonist features a menacing, riotous guitar riff, defiant vocals and a middle-finger-raising rhythm reminiscent of Fever333 and Rage Against The Machine.

Speaking of the track in a joint statement, Nova Twins say: "Antagonist is a defiant tune about self-belief, how you can summon the inner strength to be ready for whatever comes at you.

"It's the army that surrounds you wherever you go. The entire song was pulled together during a jam session. Having spent all of lockdown writing tracks remotely over computers, it was really exciting to capture this spontaneous energy together in the studio, as well as the nuances coming from our boards. We made sure not to lose any of this magic on the record."

Nova Twins are currently in the midst of working on the follow up to 2020’s acclaimed debut album Who Are The Girls?

In other news, the duo are scheduled to hit the road next year across the UK and Europe, starting from February 2 in Cardiff. The pair will be making stops in Portsmouth, Birmingham, Norwich, Prague, Dublin, Amsterdam and more before wrapping up on March 25 in London.

Listen to Antagonist below below: