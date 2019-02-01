Bob Mould tackles government surveillance in Lost Faith video

Bob Mould has released a video for his new single Lost Faith.

It’s the latest track taken from the former Hüsker Dü frontman’s upcoming album Sunshine Rock, which will launch next Friday (February 8) via Merge Records.

The video sees Mould being bothered by drones and pursued by darker forces, with the vocalist and guitarist telling NPR that the promo mixes “a hint of migration, a dash of border security and a whisper of government surveillance, climaxing across the multi-coloured canvas of an abandoned NSA listening station perched atop the highest hill in Berlin.”

He adds: “But at the end of the day, it's a high-end music video for a catchy, inspirational, uplifting pop song."

Mould previously shared the title track and What Do You Want Me To Do from the new record which was recorded with his bandmates, drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy.

They'll head out across North America later this month and will return to Europe for further shows throughout March.

Bob Mould: Sunshine Rock

1. Sunshine Rock

2. What Do You Want Me To Do

3. Sunny Love Song

4. Thirty Dozen Roses

5. The Final Years

6. Irrational Poison

7. I Fought

8. Sin King

9. Lost Faith

10. Camp Sunshine

11. Send Me A Postcard

12. Western Sunset