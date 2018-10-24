Bob Mould announces new album and tour

Former Hüsker Dü frontman Bob Mould has announced he will be releasing a new solo album early next year.

Titled Sunshine Rock, the album is due for release on February 08 via Merge Records. The follow up to 2016's Patch The Sky, you can listen to the gloriously sunny title track below.

On the new album, Mould says: "Sunshine Rock was such a bright, optimistic song, and once that came together, I knew that would be the title track, and that really set the tone for the direction of the album.

"It was funny, because writing with that as the opener in mind, it was like, ‘This is not Black Sheets Of Rain.'

“To go from See A Little Light to the last three albums, two of which were informed by loss of each parent, respectively, at some point I had to put a Post-It note on my work station and say, ‘Try to think about good things'. Otherwise I could really go down a long, dark hole. I’m trying to keep things brighter these days as a way to stay alive.”

Mould also unveiled a string of tour dates across the US and Europe, kicking off in February next year. Check out full dates below.

Listen to Sunshine Rock below – the album is available for pre-order now.

14 Feb: Washington, 9:30 Club, DC

15 Feb: Philadelphia, Union Transfer, PA

15 Feb: Boston, Paradise Rock Club, MA

18 Feb: Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

19 Feb: Pittsburgh, Mr. Smalls, PA

21 Feb: New York, NY, Brooklyn Steel

22 Feb: Chicago, Metro, IL

23 Feb: Chicago, Metro, IL

25 Feb: Ft. Collins, Washington’s, CO

26 Feb: Denver, Gothic Theatre, CO

01 Mar: Los Angeles, Teragram Ballroom, CA

02 Mar: San Francisco, The Fillmore, CA

08 Mar: Hamburg, Gruenspan, DE

09 Mar: Berlin, Columbia Theater, DE

11 Mar: Düsseldorf, Zakk, DE

12 Mar: Leuven, Het Depot, BE

14 Mar: London, Electric Ballroom, UK

15 Mar: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club, UK

16 Mar: Edinburgh, The Liquid Rooms, UK

17 Mar: Manchester, Academy 2 Manchester, UK

30 Mar: Minneapolis, The Palace, MN

31 Mar: St. Paul, Turf Club, MN

02 Apr: Dallas, Granada, TX

03 Apr: Austin, Mohawk, TX

05 Apr: Portland, Wonder Ballroom, OR

06 Apr: Seattle, Neumos, WA

07 Apr: Vancouver, Rickshaw, BC