Bob Dylan announces 2017 UK tour

Bob Dylan has announced a a UK tour for May of next year.

Dylan and his band will kick off the six-date tour in Cardiff on May 3 before shows in Bournemouth, Nottingham, Glasgow, Liverpool and London.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on December 13.

In October, Dylan was the first songwriter in history to be named a recipient of the Nobel Prize For Literature. After initially staying silent about the award, he later confirmed he would not attend the December 10 ceremony to accept the prize in person.

The Swedish Academy, which issues the prize, said: “That laureates decide not to come is unusual, but not exceptional. In the recent past, several laureates have, for various reasons, been unable to come to Stockholm to receive the prize, among them Doris Lessing, Harold Pinter, and Elfriede Jelinek.

“The prize still belongs to them, just as it belongs to Bob Dylan. We look forward to Bob Dylan’s Nobel Lecture, which he must give – it is the only requirement – within six months counting from December 10, 2016.”

Bob Dylan UK tour 2017

May 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

May 04: Bournemouth International Centre

May 05: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

May 07: Glasgow SECC Clyde Auditorium

May 08: Liverpool Echo Arena

May 09: London Wembley SSE Arena

