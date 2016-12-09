Tokyo Classic Rock Roll Of Honour to air on Sky Arts

Last month’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour in Tokyo will be broadcast on the Sky Arts channel in the UK in the coming weeks.

Def Leppard, Jeff Beck, The Struts and Cheap Trick were among the big winners at the ceremony, which was held in Japan for the first time ever, with the spiritual home of Sumo wrestling Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium in Tokyo packed with 8000 rock fans for the star-studded event on November 11.

It will air Sky Arts (Sky channel 121, Virgin channel 122) this month, with the date to be confirmed in due course. The TV show will be hosted by veteran radio presenter Nicky Horne and will include live performances from Cheap Trick, Richie Sambora and Orianthi and the All-Star Jam.

The All-Star Jam brought the curtain down on the sold-out event.

Speaking after the ceremony, TeamRock Chief Executive Billy Anderson said: “It was a bold move to take the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour to Japan for the first time and we are delighted that it has been such a huge success.

“The lineup put together for the sell-out crowd who flocked to the Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium was spectacular and every one of them will remember this night for years to come. We truly made history with this lineup.

“Jeff Beck, Cheap Trick, Richie Sambora, Queen, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Yoshiki and Def Leppard are truly worthy winners and we continue to champion up-and-coming bands, with The Struts taking the Best New Band prize.

“TeamRock is the global home of rock and metal – and tonight we proved just how widespread the appetite is for rock music. I would like to thank all of the artists who helped make this such a wonderful event and I reserve special thanks for the Japanese rock fans who generated an incredible atmosphere.”

The full list of winners from the 2016 Classic Rock Roll Of Honour can be viewed below.

Issue 231 of Classic Rock magazine includes a special feature focusing on the event. It is available now in print and via TeamRock+.

Classic Rock Roll Of Honour 2016 Tokyo winners

The Showmen: Cheap Trick

Best New Band: The Struts

Classic Songwriter: Richie Sambora

Band Of The Year: Jeff Lynne’s ELO

Reissue Of The Year: Queen - The Studio Collection

Asian Performance: Slot Machine

Japan Next Generation: Band-Maid

Asian Performance: Sarah Geronimo

The V.I.P: Katsuya Kobayashi

Eastern Breakthrough Male Band: One Ok Rock

The Asian Icon: Yoshiki

Album Of The Year: Def Leppard – Def Leppard

The Icon: Jeff Beck

