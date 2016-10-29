Bob Dylan breaks silence on receiving Nobel Prize

Bob Dylan has broken his silence after he was awarded the Nobel Prize For Literature.

Two weeks ago, the 75-year-old became the first songwriter in history to be named a recipient of the award by the Nobel committee “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

But Dylan has been silent since the announcement, despite the Swedish Academy reaching out to him. This led Academy member Per Wastberg to call the singer-songwriter “impolite and arrogant.”

But Dylan has now responded, calling the Academy’s permanent secretary Sara Danius to officially accept the honour.

He says: “If I accept the prize? Of course. The news about the Nobel Prize left me speechless. I appreciate the honour so much.”

The Academy say it has yet to be decided if Dylan will attend the ceremony in Stockholm on December 10. However, when asked by The Telegraph if he plans to attend the ceremony, Dylan reports: “Absolutely – if it’s at all possible.”

Dylan is the first American to win the prize since novelist Toni Morrison in 1993.

He’s currently on the road as part of his Never Ending Tour following the release of his collection of American songbook classics titled Fallen Angels. The run will wrap up on November 23 at the Broward Center For The Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

Bob Dylan Never Ending Tour 2016

Oct 29: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Oct 30: Paducah The Carson Center, KY

Nov 01: Louisville The Kentucky Center For Performing Arts, KY

Nov 02: Charleston Clay Center, WV

Nov 04: Durham Durham Performing Arts Center, NC

Nov 05: Roanoke Berglund Center For The Arts, VA

Nov 06: Charlotte Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, NC

Nov 09: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Nov 10: Columbia Township Auditorium, SC

Nov 12: Asheville Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, NC

Nov 13: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Nov 15: Birmingham Concert Hall, AL

Nov 16: Mobile Saenger Theatre, AL

Nov 18: Jacksonville Moran Theater, FL

Nov 19: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Nov 20: Fort Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Nov 22: Orlando Dr. Phillips Center, FL

Nov 23: Fort Lauderdale Broward Center For The Performing Arts, FL

