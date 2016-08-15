Blues Pills release I Felt A Change video

Blues Pills have released a video for their track I Felt A Change.
The song features on the Swedish outfit’s second album titled Lady In Gold, which came out earlier this month via Nuclear Blast.
Speaking about I Felt A Change, singer Elin Larsson reveals that the song came straight from the heart when she was writing it.
She says: “This is the only ballad we have on our record. This song is the most personal song I’ve ever written – that’s why it’s so stripped down on instruments.
“I want the listener to make up their own mind about it just like our producer of the video made up his. Mine will be a secret.
“Sometimes we get to make hard decisions that we are too young to actually decide on, we deal with guilt and sadness and regrets. This is my photograph of a memory that I will always have to deal with. And I don’t want to forget it.”
She continues: “The video is an artistic video that shows a person struggle with her past and letting go. She releases it to find herself back where she started. The ghost of her past, she becomes a ghost of her present.”
Last month, Blues Pills released a lyric video for their track Little Boy Preacher. They’re currently on tour across Europe.
Blues Pills remaining 2016 tour dates
Aug 15: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Aug 16: Innsbruck Weekender Club, Austria
Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 19: Torgau Kulturbastion, Germany
Aug 20: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Nov 23: Wroclaw Klub Alibi, Poland
Aug 24: Katowice Mega Club, Poland
Aug 26: Venlo Zomerparkfeest, Netherlands
Aug 28: Boulogne Rock En Seine, France
Sep 30: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Oct 01: Gothenburgh Pustervik, Sweden
Oct 03: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Sweden
Oct 04: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark
Oct 05: Hanover Capitol, Germany
Oct 07: Nürnberg Lowensaal, Germany
Oct 08: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Oct 09: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Oct 11: Bains L’Amalgame, France
Oct 12: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Oct 14: Munich TonHalle, Germany
Oct 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Oct 17: Linz Posthof, Austria
Oct 18: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Oct 19: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Oct 21: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Italy
Oct 22: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Oct 23: Nimes La Paloma, France
Oct 25: Madrid Joy Eslava, Spain
Oct 26: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Oct 28: Cenon Le Rocher De Palmer, France
Oct 29: Rouen Le 106, France
Oct 30: Paris Le Trianon, France
Nov 01: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Nov 02: Glasgow Classic Grand
Nov 04: Dublin Voodoo Lounge
Nov 05: Manchester Club Academy
Nov 06: London Koko
Nov 08: Bristol Marble Factory
Nov 09: nancy L’Autre Canal, France
Nov 11: Brussels AB Box, Belgium
Nov 12: Weibenhauser Metalhammer Paradise, Germany
Nov 13: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands