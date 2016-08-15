Blues Pills release I Felt A Change video

Blues Pills have released a video for their track I Felt A Change.

The song features on the Swedish outfit’s second album titled Lady In Gold, which came out earlier this month via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking about I Felt A Change, singer Elin Larsson reveals that the song came straight from the heart when she was writing it.

She says: “This is the only ballad we have on our record. This song is the most personal song I’ve ever written – that’s why it’s so stripped down on instruments.

“I want the listener to make up their own mind about it just like our producer of the video made up his. Mine will be a secret.

“Sometimes we get to make hard decisions that we are too young to actually decide on, we deal with guilt and sadness and regrets. This is my photograph of a memory that I will always have to deal with. And I don’t want to forget it.”

She continues: “The video is an artistic video that shows a person struggle with her past and letting go. She releases it to find herself back where she started. The ghost of her past, she becomes a ghost of her present.”

Last month, Blues Pills released a lyric video for their track Little Boy Preacher. They’re currently on tour across Europe.

