Frank Bello: Anthrax would love to do more Big Four shows

Anthrax bass player Frank Bello says he’d love to go on another Big Four tour – saying the original thrash extravaganza was the highlight of his career.

The Big Four tour saw thrash giants Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer sharing a bill for seven shows as part of the Sonisphere Festival series in 2010.

Speaking ahead of Anthrax’s appearance on the Ronnie James Dio stage tonight (Sunday) at Bloodstock, Bello tells TeamRock: “Thrash was an all for one thing, really. That’s what the Big Four was about. We’d love to do more Big Four shows.”

On the likelihood of it actually happening, Bello puts the ball firmly in Metallica’s court, adding: “There are two people to ask – James Hetfield and Lars. Those are the guys. They know the rest of us will fall in line.

“We’ll definitely be there if they want because that was the highlight of our career, for everybody. It was a celebration of this music and we’d be there in a heartbeat.”

But even if the Big Four never mount up for a joint tour again, Bello says he’s loving life in Anthrax and playing events like Bloodstock. He adds: “To be able to do this now, at this level, we’re very excited about it.”

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine said in 2014 that he would also jump at the chance to head out with the Big Four again. He said: “There’s something special about it being very rare, so I would do it again, but it also has to work out for everybody.”

Following their Bloodstock appearance, Anthrax have a number of further shows lined up for 2016.

Aug 14: Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 21: Auburn Pain In The Grass, WA

Sep 09: Cleveland Jacob’s Pavilion, OH

Sep 10: Detroit Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Sep 12: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Sep 13: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Sep 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

