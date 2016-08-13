Pete Way suffers heart attack

Former UFO bassist Pete Way has suffered a heart attack and doctors have discovered a blood clot on his lung.

His wife and manager Jenny tells TeamRock that Way collapsed following a European business trip.

She says: “My husband Pete Way has collapsed after a short business trip to Germany and is currently in hospital.

“He has had a heart attack and a blood clot has been found on his lung. Needless to say, I am in bits, but Pete is fighting like he always does.

“He’s fighting like a demon as always. His doctor, Adib Beg, says he’s a fighter with superhuman strength.

“We are not going to lose another one. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

The news comes just days after Way’s 65th birthday.

In 2014, Way was given the all-clear after a year-long battle with prostate cancer. At the time, he urged men to get checked, saying: “All men over 50 should go and get tested – it’s a simple procedure and it could save your life.”

Way has been working on his solo album Walking On The Edge, which is scheduled to be released later this year. It’s said to feature 14 new tracks and is being produced in Los Angeles by Mike Clink.

