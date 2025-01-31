"It's about going the extra mile in the pursuit of a greater flavour." New Delhi nu metal band Bloodywood just released a brilliant new music video celebrating Indian cuisine

India's nu metal meets folk viral sensations Bloodywood have released stomping new single Tadka, a mouth-watering tribute to Indian cuisine.

The band explained the inspirations behind the track in a statement released with the single. “The word ‘Tadka’ is a cooking process in Indian cuisine where spices are heated in hot oil or ghee to create a more aromatic flavour," the band write. "It's about going the extra mile in the pursuit of a greater flavour.”

Mixing elements of nu metal, folk and groove, Tadka is a typically massive showcase of the unique sound that made Bloodywood an international metal sensation. Alongside the single, the band also officially announced their second album Nu Delhi would be released on Fearless Records on March 21.

The band's UK tour starts the following day in Birmingham. The band explain that Tadka is another way they'll be celebrating Indian culture on their new album.

"The song highlights the multi-faceted chaos of Indian kitchens that are tasked with perfectly executing centuries-old recipes on a daily basis as well as the immense joy they bring to most people," they explain. "This is a never-ending love story that connects an entire nation. From the fanciest fine dining restaurants to the simplest roadside stall, everyone brings something magical to the table, but the undisputed champion of the cuisine is the Indian household kitchen. When you fuse these recipes and techniques with the love of an Indian family home, the result is unbeatable.”

Watch the video to Tadka below.

Bloodywood - Tadka (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Speaking to Hammer in 2024, Bloodywood explained that their new album was based heavily on their own cultural backgrounds and their home of New Delhi.

"We’re talking a lot about home," vocalist Karan Katiyar explained. "A lot about where we come from and how things are here. There are things that come up a lot when we speak to people, they’re always curious about India and how little they know about the country.”

Karan also admitted the band's success had surprised them, but fuelled some of the writing for the second album as they prepared to play bigger rooms than they had experienced in the wake of their 2022 debut Rakshak.

"The tour has definitely affected how the album is sounding," Karan admitted. "We don’t write music with the perspective of playing to bigger audiences – in fact, I think it’s quite the opposite! It’s a risky new sound we’re doing, going heavier and darker but also more fun, if you can believe that. We’re interested to see how people will receive it.”

The band have already released two other singles from Nu Delhi - the title-track, which arrived in October 2024, and the Babymetal collaboration Bekhauf in December.

Bloodywood - Nu Delhi Tracklist

(Image credit: Press/Fearless Records)

1. Halla Bol

2. Hutt

3. Dhadak

4. Bekhauf

5. Kismat

6. Daggebaaz

7. Tadka

8. Nu Delhi

Mar 22 - O2 Institute, Birmingham

Mar 23 - SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

Mar 25 - O2 Ritz, Manchester

Mar 26 - O2 Academy, Bristol

Mar 27 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London