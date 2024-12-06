“This is a piece of Asian metal history and we’re proud to share it with the world!” Hear New Delhi metal sensations Bloodywood team with Babymetal on new single Bekhauf

India’s Bloodywood have teamed up with Japan’s Babymetal to release new single Bekhauf.

The pan-Asian crossover comes with a stylish, anime- and videogame-inspired music video. Watch it below.

Bloodywood comment: “Bekhauf means ‘fearless’ in Hindi. It was born out of the realisation that fear can be seen as a choice, and that choice is our own. It’s about using this knowledge to take control of our fears and eliminate the side of them that holds us back.”

They also talk about uniting with Babymetal to bring the song, Bloodywood’s first-ever collaborative track, to life. “We’ve been waiting to find the right artists to work with, so when the possibility of the Babymetal collab emerged, we knew it was time,” they say.

“We were all fans of their music but were still surprised by the level of synergy we managed to achieve on the track. It’s a trilingual song and features English, Hindi and Japanese. The fact that we tied it all together by creating an anime/videogame hybrid video pushes everything to the next level. This is a piece of Asian metal history and we’re proud to share it with the world.”

Bloodywood, who released their latest album Rakshak in 2022, will tour Europe in February and March. See details of their 26-date Return Of The Singh run below.

The band commented when the tour got announced: “Our very first tour back in 2019 kicked off in Europe, and we’ve always felt an incredible amount of support from both Europe and the UK. It’s like a second home to us.

“We’re thrilled to be back, bringing intense riffs, hard-hitting beats, and a ton of new material, along with the classic Bloodywood energy you know and love.”

Babymetal will also play across Europe next year. In October, the trio announced a 12-stop trek for May 2025, with support coming from Poppy and Bambie Thug. The London show will be Babymetal’s biggest UK concert to date, taking place at the O2 Arena on May 30.

Bloodywood ft. @BABYMETAL - Bekhauf (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Feb 21: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 23: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser, Sweden

Feb 25: Malmö Plan B, Sweden

Feb 27: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Feb 28: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Mar 02: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Mar 03: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 05: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Mar 06: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 07: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 08: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany

Mar 09: Leipzig Täubchenthal, Germany

Mar 11: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Mar 12: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Mar 14: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Mar 15: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Mar 16: Zurich Complex 457, Switzerland

Mar 17: Lyon La Rayon, France

Mar 19: Paris Bataclan, France

Mar 20: Lille L’aeronef, France

Mar 22: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Mar 23: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Mar 25: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 26: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Mar 27: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK