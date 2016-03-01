Blaqk Audio announce US tour

Blaqk Audio have unveiled a run of US shows in April.

The band will tour with Night Riots in support of their forthcoming album, Material, due out on April 15.

The record follows 2007’s Cexcells and 2012’s Bright Black Heaven.

Puget said: “Considering this is Blaqk Audio’s third record over the course of its 15-year existence, it’s always an exciting and rare opportunity to release a new batch of songs. “Each release finds us in a very different place, creatively, than the last – influences are different, musical interests have slightly or vastly shifted. As a writer, I’ve moved fully on to software music sequencer Ableton Live since the last album, which changes my workflow and writing style.”

Meanwhile, the pair also play in their hardcore punk outfit XTRMST. It was also revealed last month that Havok is collaborating with No Doubt members on an unnamed side-project. More details will be released in due course.

Material is available for pre-order.

May 04: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

May 05: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

May 06: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA

May 07: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

May 10: Portland Doug Fir Lounge, OR

May 11: Seattle Croc, WA

May 13: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

May 14: Denver Bluebird, CO

May 16: Saint Paul Turf Club, MN

May 17: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

May 18: Toronto Mod Club, ON

May 20: Cambridge Sinclair, MA

May 21: Washington U Street Music Hal, DC

May 22: New York Bowery Ballroom, NT