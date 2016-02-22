Havok and Puget stream Blaqk Audio track

Davey Havok and Jade Puget have released a stream of their Blaqk Audio track Anointed.

It features on the duo’s electronica-inspired third album entitled Material, which is out on April 15 via Blaqknoise/Kobalt. The record follows 2007’s Cexcells and 2012’s Bright Black Heaven.

Havok says: “Anointed highlights themes of misplaced hopes of salvation, redemption and rebirth that carry through the record. Material is the blank canvas, the fundamental substance, the base of what we create.”

Puget says of the record: “Considering this is Blaqk Audio’s third record over the course of its 15-year existence, it’s always an exciting and rare opportunity to release a new batch of songs.

“Each release finds us in a very different place, creatively, than the last – influences are different, musical interests have slightly or vastly shifted. As a writer, I’ve moved fully on to software music sequencer Ableton Live since the last album, which changes my workflow and writing style.”

Material is available for pre-order.

The pair also collaborate on their hardcore punk project XTRMST, while Havok recently hooked up with No Doubt members in an as-yet-unnamed band.

Blaqk Audio Material tracklist