AFI men unveil XTRMST side project

XTRMST, the hardcore punk band started by AFI frontman Davey Havok and guitarist Jade Puget, have released the first video promoting their self-titled debut album.

The band have already made the tracks Exterminate and Dirty Nails available for streaming, and viewers paying attention to the Conformist video will notice links to both tracks at the tail end of the promo clip.

“The straightedge philosophy is something that we gravitated toward at a young age, drawn by concepts and ideals that seem almost foreign in modern society,” Havok and Puget say. “Like much of the other subcultures we were a part of growing up, it put us at odds with 99% of the people around us, which was something we embraced. It seemed natural that this crucial ideology would find a musical expression. This record is one of the most important we’ve made. The songs are of purity, passion and truth. May they speak to you.”

Check out the arty, and somewhat disturbing, video for Conformist below:

The XTRMST album is due out on November 18 via Dim Mak.