Blackfoot release Southern Native video

Blackfoot have released a video for their track Southern Native.

It’s the title track from their upcoming album, due out on Friday (August 5). It’s their first record since 1994’s After The Reign.

Lynyrd Skynyrd lead guitarist and Blackfoot co-founder Rickey Medlocke has also recruited a new-look lineup – guitarist and vocalist Tim Rossi, guitarist Rick Krasowski, bassist Brian Carpenter and drummer Matt Anastasi. He’ll make guest appearances at some of their stage shows later in the year.

Medlocke said: “This record is head-to-head old school meets new school – classic to new rock for a brand new generation. Turn it up loud!”

Rossi added: “Rickey bridged the generations by having his grandfather Shorty Medlocke play on those early Blackfoot records, so having Rickey play slide and other guitar with us on this record bridges the modern gap. It’s a full-circle kind of thing.”

Southern Native is available for pre-order now via iTunes and Amazon. They also have a number of US tour dates scheduled in support of the release.

Meanwhile, Lynyrd Skynyrd have postponed a number of shows after guitarist Gary Rossington underwent heart surgery last month – with two rescheduled for September. They aim to return to action tomorrow (August 4).

Need My Ride Southern Native Everyman Call Of A Hero Take Me Home Whiskey Train Satisfied Man Ohio Love This Town Diablo Loves Guit

Aug 13: Ringle Q and Z Expo, WI

Aug 19: Dallas Trees, TX

Aug 20: San Antonio Cadillac Bar, TX

Aug 27: Oxford Rumble Motorcycle Rally, AL

Sep 02: Tazewell Smoke In The Valley, TN

Sep 17: Bainbridge Flint River Jam, GA

Sep 23: Stafford Springs Palace Theater, GT

Sep 24: Kent Narrows Island Bay Day, ND

Oct 01:Marietta 120 Tavern and Music Hall, GA

Oct 02: Knoxville Open Chord, TN

Nov 05: Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel, IA

Nov 26: Palm Bay Space Coast Harley Davidson, FL

Aug 04: Spring Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 05: New Orleans Sphere Music at Champions Square, LA

Aug 06: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Aug 08: Sturgis Buffalo Chip, SD

Aug 09: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 16: Livermore Wente Vineyards, CA

Aug 18: Los Aneles Freek Theatre, CA

Aug 19: Las Vegas Chelsea Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas, CA

Aug 20: Reno Peppermill, NV

Aug 21: Murphys Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 24: Tacoma Emerald QUeen Casino, WA

Aug 27: Salt Lake CIty USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 02: Fort Wayne Foellinger Theatre, IN

Sep 04: Panama City Beach, FL

Sep 16: Hutchinson Kansas State Fair, KS

Sep 17: Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, OK

Sep 18: Spencer Clay County Fair, IO

Sep 23: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, NY – rescheduled from July 22

Sep 24: Big Flats Tag’s Summer Stage, NY – rescheduled from July 23

Oct 15: Perry Georgia National Fairgrounds, GA

How It Took Blackfoot Ten Years To Become An Overnight Success