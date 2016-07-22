Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Gary Rossington in new heart surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington has undergone additional heart surgery after suffering chest pains earlier this week.

The band have postponed five more dates on their current tour while he recovers, but they aim to return to action on August 4, and two of those shows have been rescheduled for September.

Lynyrd Skynyrd say in a statement: “The band is cancelling or rescheduling the next two weeks of touring, while Gary recovers at home from heart surgery to repair blockage in his arteries.

“We are continuing to work on other potential rescheduling as well. Please stay tuned for updates.”

Rossington, 64, had a heart attack in October, after bypass treatment in 2003. His family said last year they’d come “very close to losing him this time.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd postponed shows

Jul 22: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, NY

Jul 23: Big Flats Tag’s Summer Stage, NY

Jul 28: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, UT

Jul 29: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle, MI

Jul 21: Hyannis Cape Cod Melody Tent, MA

Aug 04: Spring Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 05: New Orleans Sphere Music at Champions Square, LA

Aug 06: Durant Choctaw Grand Theater, OK

Aug 08: Sturgis Buffalo Chip, SD

Aug 09: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 16: Livermore Wente Vineyards, CA

Aug 18: Los Aneles Freek Theatre, CA

Aug 19: Las Vegas Chelsea Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas, CA

Aug 20: Reno Peppermill, NV

Aug 21: Murphys Ironstone Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 24: Tacoma Emerald QUeen Casino, WA

Aug 27: Salt Lake CIty USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 02: Fort Wayne Foellinger Theatre, IN

Sep 04: Panama City Beach, FL

Sep 16: Hutchinson Kansas State Fair, KS

Sep 17: Tulsa Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, OK

Sep 18: Spencer Clay County Fair, IO

Sep 23: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, NY – rescheduled from July 22

Sep 24: Big Flats Tag’s Summer Stage, NY – rescheduled from July 23 Oct 15: Perry Georgia National Fairgrounds, GA

