Joe Bonamassa announces Live At The Greek Theatre

Joe Bonamassa will release a live album next month.

Live At The Greek Theatre was recorded at the Los Angeles venue in August 2015 as part of the bluesman’s Three Kings tour, where he performed music from B.B. King, Freddie King and Albert King.

It’ll launch on September 23 on 2CD, 3LP, 2DVD and Blu-ray and is said to “celebrate the trio of blues icons with over two hours of some the greatest blues songs ever written.”

The DVD and Blu-ray editions will feature a collector’s edition booklet, and have several bonus features including behind-the-scenes footage and more.

He has also made a video of his performance of Let The Good Times Roll available. It can be viewed below.

The run of shows were a continuation of Bonamassa’s celebration of the blues, which began with his live tribute to the music of Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf titled Muddy Wolf at Red Rocks. Bonamassa gave a portion of proceeds from both tours to the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation – a non-profit organisation the guitarist founded in 2011.

He’ll play a tribute show to late blues icon B.B. King at the Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on September 1, where he’ll be joined by Slash, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Keb’ Mo’, Jimmie Vaughan, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Lewis Walker.

Live At The Greek Theatre

Joe Bonamassa Live At The Greek Theatre tracklist

See See Baby Some Other Day, Some Other Time Lonesome Whistle Blues Sittin’ On The Boat Dock You’ve Got To Love Her With A Feeling Going Down I’ll Play The Blues For You I Get Evil Breaking Up Somebody’s Home Angel Of Mercy Cadillac Assembly Line Oh, Pretty Woman Let The Good Times Roll Never Make Your Move Too Soon Ole Time Religion Nobody Loves Me But My Mother Boogie Woogie Woman Hummingbird Hide Away Born Under A Bad Sign The Thrill Is Gone Riding With The Kings

Q&A: Joe Bonamassa