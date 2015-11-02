Ozzy and son in spoof history show

Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack will return to TV in a spoof history series, the Black Sabbath icon has confirmed.

And he’s gone into more detail about why the band decided not to make a final album to tie in with their farewell tour.

Plans to make a new series of The Osbournes reality TV show, which originally ran from 2002 to 2005, were abandoned earlier this year.

Ozzy tells Billboard: “Jack and I are doing a thing for the History Channel – a father-and-son spoof on history.

“We went to Stonehenge and met a guy who thinks he’s the fucking reincarnation of King Arthur. We went to Bletchley Park to see the machine used to break the code.

“We’re going to Mount Rushmore, to the abandoned silos where America used to have their Minuteman missiles.

“It’s educational for me, actually – history with an Osbourne slant.”

Ozzy last week revealed that Sabbath had “opted against” making a follow-up to 2013’s chart-topping comeback album 13.

He explains: “We were going to do it before the tour. But it would take three or four years to write and record, by which time I’ll be 73 or something. So we decided to just do a farewell tour.

“Plus, after the last one, if we did an album and it went to number 2, people would go, ‘It’s over,’ right?”

His comments may not clash with those of guitarist Tony Iommi, who last month suggested an album of unused material from 13 could one day see the light of day.

Looking back on the band’s legacy, Ozzy reflects: “It’s been 45 years and it’s been great. The greatest gift I have is the memory of the fact that we weren’t a band in some London business mogul’s head.

“We were four kids from Aston, Birmingham. We said, ‘We’ll just form a band’ and we started with nothing and our first album went straight to fucking number 2. We’ve never looked back.”

The frontman played his first solo show in several years at the weekend and plans to continue his standalone career when Sabbath’s farewell tour ends. It includes a headline set at next year’s Download festival in the UK, and one at Hellfest in France.