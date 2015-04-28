Osbournes TV return scrapped

Reality show The Osbournes will not be making a comeback after plans were ditched, broadcaster VH1 has confirmed.

Sharon Osbourne said last year that VH1 was reviving the MTV fly-on-the-wall show, and they’d film a mini-series of no more than eight episodes.

But exec vice president Susan Levison tells The Hollywood Reporter: “We are no longer talking to the Osbournes about a series. That’s not going to happen. We wish we could have worked it out, but it just didn’t come together for us.”

She adds: “The family has been absolutely lovely and we wish them the best – we’d love to figure out a way to work with them at some point in the future.”

The Osbournes originally aired between 2001 and 2005. Ozzy is scheduled to undergo surgery next month for an unspecified condition. Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward appears to have closed the door on rejoining the band for their final album and tour after a war of words with the frontman.