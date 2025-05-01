"I don’t want people thinking, ‘We’re getting ripped off'." Ozzy Osbourne says he will "do the best I can" at Black Sabbath's farewell show, admits that fans will only be getting a "sample" of his solo career and Sabbath's catalogue

By ( Classic Rock ) published

Ozzy Osbourne is determined to give his fans a memorable farewell show

Black Sabbath, 2012
(Image credit: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his preparations for the star-studded Back To The Beginning show in July which will bring down the curtain on both his solo career and that of Black Sabbath.

The band, and Sharon Osbourne, have conducted an interview with The Guardian, which will run in the newspaper and online tomorrow, May 2, and in a teaser excerpt for the feature, Ozzy says that the July 5 spectacular at Birmingham's Villa Park was was conceived by his wife and manager as “something to give me a reason to get up in the morning”.

Osbourne has suffered from numerous health problems over the past decade, and he admits that these escalating medical issues have taken a toll.

"You wake up the next morning and find that something else has gone wrong," he states. "You begin to think this is never going to end.”

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan, one of the guest artists lined up to honour Ozzy and Sabbath, recently expressed his concerns for the singer's well-being, saying, I don’t know what kind of modern miracles we’ll come up with to get him on stage to do the songs, but this is gonna be a challenge for them."

"I’ll be there, and I’ll do the best I can," Ozzy insists. "So all I can do is turn up."

"It’s tough," he admits, "I’ve been laid up for such a long time. I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s like starting all over again. I’ve got a vocal coach coming round four days a week to keep my voice going. I have problems walking. I also get blood pressure issues, from blood clots on my legs. I’m used to doing two hours on stage, jumping and running around. I don’t think I’ll be doing much jumping or running around this time. I may be sitting down"

Earlier this year, Ozzy admitted on his Ozzy Speaks radio show that he was planning on doing "little bits and pieces", rather than.a full set.

He tells The Guardian: “We’re only playing a couple of songs each. I don’t want people thinking ‘we’re getting ripped off’, because it’s just going to be … what’s the word? … a sample, you’re going to get a few songs each by Ozzy and Sabbath.”

The Back To The Beginning show, which will see the original Black Sabbath lineup – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – share a stage for the first time since 2005, was announced in February.

Though the exact format of the spectacular gig, which features a who's who of hard rock and heavy metal - Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Gojira, Mastodon and more - paying tribute to both Sabbath and Ozzy, has yet to be revealed, it seems that every artist on the bill will cover a classic song by the Godfathers of Metal.

As well as the aforementioned artists, the show feature performances from a ‘supergroup’ composed of Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost) and many others. Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) is acting as the event’s musical director.

"We have a very, very simple goal," Morello said earlier this year, "and that’s to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal. And to that end, you’ve probably seen the listed setlist. And let me tell you, there’s some huge superstars who are gonna be surprises on that day too. So, the idea is to really acknowledge the importance of that band in a way that the whole world will forever know."

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about classic rock

“I am at peace these days, give or take a fit of blinding rage”: Propagandhi are as confused about the state of the world as everyone else on vital new album

"A bunch of old guys having fun!" Jethro Tull announce The Curiosity Tour for April and May 2026

“I am at peace these days, give or take a fit of blinding rage”: Propagandhi are as confused about the state of the world as everyone else on vital new album
See more latest
Most Popular
Jethro Tull
"A bunch of old guys having fun!" Jethro Tull announce The Curiosity Tour for April and May 2026
Ozzy Osbourne in 2022 and Sammy Hagar in 2025
Ozzy Osbourne will only sing five solo songs at his final show this summer, support act Sammy Hagar reports
Bruce Dickinson performing live in 2024
“I’ve been in the demo studio for the last three weeks”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has 18 songs ready for new solo album, will record it “early next year”
Rose Tattoo publicity photo
"We have achieved what we set out to achieve": Aussie rock legends Rose Tattoo will play their final ever show next year
Luke Spiller bundle admat
Available now: The limited edition Luke Spiller Classic Rock bundle
Bono
“I craved my father’s attention, so I sang louder and louder.” Watch the trailer for Bono: Stories of Surrender, a new documentary based on U2 frontman Bono's one-man show
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne together in 2020
Sharon Osbourne remembers first thoughts when she laid eyes on Ozzy: “What the f*ck?!”
Happy The Man
Cult US proggers Happy The Man's first two albums to be remastered and reissued
Tangerine Dream
Tangerine Dream announce new From Virgin To Quantum Years: Coventry Cathedral 22 live album
Sammy Hagar onstage
Sammy Hagar thinks he knows why Alex Van Halen is angry at him and it's nothing to do with music