Sabbath won't make another album - Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne is reported to have said that Black Sabbath have “opted against” making one more album.

The frontman previously said their farewell tour would be preceded by a follow-up to 2013’s 13.

But as the band continue to reveal The End tour dates, Ozzy tells NOLA: “It’s the end of Sabbath, believe me. In December, I’ll be fucking 68 and I think it’s time to call it the end of the day.

“I’m not saying I won’t get on stage with Geezer or Tony or any of them some time, but officially we’re going to be done.

“I don’t want it to dwindle and dwindle and play just for the sake of making another fucking sack full of cash. So it’s time, and then I’ll go back to doing my own thing.”

NOLA’s report adds that Osbourne says “the group has opted against recording a final album.”

Sabbath were this month announced as Saturday night headliners for Download 2016 – their band’s only UK date so far announced for next year.

