Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro jams with Turkey street musicians

A video of Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro jamming with buskers in Turkey has been released.

The guitarist meets up with various musicians while on tour in Istanbul to try out traditional Turkish guitars and get a taste of local culture.

Loureiro says: “Another day on tour with Megadeth. Do you wanna know what was going on in our trip to Turkey? It’s a day off and I found a few street musicians. I tried to play with them.

“Here are some snapshots of life on the road, what it’s like living the dream of playing around the globe in a legendary band with great people and killer musicians.

“Not only do I have the chance to play in amazing cities, but also sometimes we have the time to visit, enjoy and learn a lot about other cultures. Isn’t it the perfect job?”

In July the guitarist recently hailed his “great” working relationship with frontman Dave Mustaine – as he says he’s not afraid to speak his mind.

Loureiro added: “I just kind of understand him and how difficult it is to run a band. It’s not my nature to just show up and play, not at all. My nature is to be this band guy who sees things that can be better or different. And every time I feel more comfortable to say what I think.”

Mustaine recently revealed he’d like to make “at least” two more Megadeth albums before he retires. Megadeth will tour the US later this month in support of 15th album Dystopia.

Sep 20: Casper Events Center, WY

Sep 22: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Sep 24: Devore San Manuel Amphitheater (Ozzfest), CA

Sep 27: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Sep 28: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Sep 29: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Oct 01: Bloomfield 1st Bank Center, CO

Oct 03: Council Bluffs Mid American Complex, IA

Oct 04: St Pail Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 05: Chicago Sears Centre, IL

Oct 07: Moline iWireless Centre, IL

Oct 08: Milwaukee UWM Panther Arena, WI

Oct 09: Detroit Loe Louis Arena, MI

Oct 11: Bethlehem Sandes Event Center, PA

Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

