Black Peaks release White Eyes video

Black Peaks have released a video for their track White Eyes.

The song is lifted from the UK outfit’s latest album Statues, which came out last year.

Vocalist Will Gardner says: “White Eyes is probably the most challenging song on the record for us – both musically and personally. We spent years writing and re-writing this song to get to a point that we were all happy with.

“White Eyes pushed us all to the limit and is a huge representation of the struggle we all went through as a band to get this record out to the world and the things we went through as people over the last two years.

“White Eyes is about the fear of getting old and the uncertainty of what each of us face in our own journey.”

Black Peaks recently announced they’d head out on a joint UK tour with Heck in September. Before then, Gardner, guitarist Joe Gosney, bassist Andrew Gosden and drummer Liam Kearley have a number of live shows planned over the coming months.

Black Peaks, along with Joey Jordison and The Amity Affliction feature on the third edition of Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify.

Jul 01: Coventry Godiva Festival, UK

Jul 05: Rusek Rock For People Festival, Czech Republic

Jul 07: Cheltenham 2000 Trees Festival, UK

Jul 08: York Fibbers, UK

Jul 09: Norwich The Owl Sanctuary, UK

Jul 14: Old Wolverton The Craufurd Arms, UK

Jul 15: Oxford Truck Festival

Jul 16: Birmingham The Asylum, UK

Jul 17: Surrey The Boilerroom, UK

Jul 21: Hull Fruit, UK

Jul 22: Stoke On Trent The Sugarmill, UK

Jul 23: Sheffield Tramlines Festival, UK

Jul 24: Aldershot The West End Centre, UK

Jul 30: Derbyshire Y Not Festival, UK

Aug 19: Lviv Zaxid Fest, Ukraine

Aug 20: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival, UK

Sep 02: Bedford Fort Fest, UK

Sep 03: Nottingham Macmillan Fest, UK

Sep 04: Huddersfield Parish, UK

Sep 06: Bristol Fleece, UK

Sep 07: London Boston Music Room, UK

Sep 08: London Boston Music Room, UK

Sep 09: Sheffield Plug, UK

Sep 10: Edinburgh Electric Circus, UK

Sep 11: Aberdeen Cafe Drummonds

Sep 13: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Sep 15: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Sep 16: Swansea Sin City

Sep 17: Exeter Cavern

Sep 18: Southampton Talking Heads

Sep 20: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Sep 22: Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival, Germany

Sep 23: Den Bosch W2, Netherlands

Sep 24: Zaandam Flux, Netherlands

Sep 25: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark

Sep 27: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Sep 28: Cologne MTC, Germany

Sep 29: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Sep 30: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Oct 01: Paris Le Boule Noir, France

