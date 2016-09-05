Trending

30 Legendary Rock Stars Who Have Died In Metal Hammer’s Lifetime

By Features  

As Metal Hammer approaches its 30th birthday, we pay tribute to the fallen heroes we've lost in that time

Late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell in classic onstage mode
Dimebag Darrell: gone but not forgotten
(Image: © Martyn Goodacre\/Getty Images)

A lot can happen in 30 years. Since Metal Hammer exploded onto the scene in 1986, we’ve seen heard countless classic albums, witnessed the arrival of numerous future superstars and been down the front for some of the most incredible gigs in history.

But there’s a flipside to that. Since 1986, we’ve lost some of the most talented musicians ever to have walked the planet. Some, like Cliff Burton of Metallica and Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell, were taken far too soon. Others, such as Lemmy and Ronnie James Dio, lived the sort of lives and scaled the kind of heights we mere mortals can only dream of (even if that didn’t quite take the sting out of their passing).

Many of these icons leave behind towering legacies: the music of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain, Slayer’s Jeff Hanneman, Layne Staley of Alice In Chains and hugely influential Death frontman Chuck Schuldiner still resonates today. Others, such as Suicide Silence’s Mitch Lucker and Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan of Avenged Sevenfold were only just getting started.

These are just 30 of the heroes who fell during Metal Hammer’s lifetime. Raise a glass to ’em, and all the others as well…

Image 1 of 30

Cliff Burton (Metallica) 1962-1986 (Fin Costello/Redferns)

Image 2 of 30

Image 3 of 30

Image 4 of 30

Kurt Cobain (Nirvana) 1967-1994 (Kevin Mazur/Wireimage)

Image 5 of 30

Lynn Strait (Snot) 1968-1998

Image 6 of 30

Joey Ramone (Ramones) 1951-2001 (Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Image 7 of 30

Chuck Schuldiner (Death) 1967-2001 (Catherine McGann/Getty Images)

Image 8 of 30

Paul Baloff (Exodus) 1960-2002

Image 9 of 30

Layne Staley (Alice In Chains) 1967-2002 (Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Image 10 of 30

Quorthon (Bathory) 1966-2004

Image 11 of 30

Dimebag Darrell (Pantera/Damageplan) 1966-2004 (Martyn Goodacre/Redferns)

Image 12 of 30

Image 13 of 30

Image 14 of 30

Image 15 of 30

Image 16 of 30

Ronnie James Dio 1942-2010 (Mark Weiss/Getty Images)

Image 17 of 30

Image 18 of 30

Image 19 of 30

Image 20 of 30

Mitch Lucker (Suicide Silence) 1984- 2012 (Chelsea Lauren/Wireimage)

Image 21 of 30

Image 22 of 30

Chi Cheng (Deftones) 1970-2013 (Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Image 23 of 30

Jeff Hanneman (Slayer) 1964-2013 (Larry Marano/Getty)

Image 24 of 30

Image 25 of 30

Image 26 of 30

Selim Lemouchi (The Devil's Blood) 1980-2014

Image 27 of 30

Image 28 of 30

Lemmy 1945-2015 (Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Image 29 of 30

Nick Menza (Megadeth) 1964-2016 (Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Image 30 of 30

Tom Searle (Architects) 1987-2016 (Joby Sessions/Guitarist Magazine)