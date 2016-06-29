Motley Crue are being ‘a little bit pissy’ over Corabi-Mars collaboration

John Corabi wants to do more work with former Motley Crue colleague Mick Mars – but he says someone close to the band is being “a little bit pissy” about it.

The singer, who fronted Crue from 1992 until 1997, recently recorded vocal tracks for two songs written by Mars, and he’d like to continue the collaboration.

But he believes there might be a problem with the contract Crue signed before their farewell tour, forbidding them from undertaking particular activities after their split in December.

Corabi tells Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM: “Mick said he wants to write. I said, ‘Mick, if you can be patient with me, I’d love to do something with you – but right now I’m doing this Dead Daisies record, then my record, the live one, comes out shortly after that.’

“So I’m kind of busy. I don’t need to do it for the money. I want to be able to focus and put a hundred percent into it.”

He continues: “The other thing I’m kind of concerned with is, I’m just guesstimating here, but there’s still some things they have to get situated in the Motley camp.

“I know they all signed an agreement, and from what I’m led to believe, part of that camp is a little bit pissy with me working with Mick.

“They had to sign something that none of the members would ever work together again. I don’t know – it’s like, whatever.

“If Mick needs help I told him I’d help him. But I said, ‘I think you need to make sure and sort all that out, so that your stuff is in order.’”

Corabi underlines that, if the project goes ahead, it’ll be led by Mars. “Everybody’s like, ‘Ah, you should do this,’ or, ‘You should do that.’ I’m like, ‘You’re forgetting – it’s Mick’s record. I can’t go in there and tell him what to do.

“He’ll sort it out.”

In April, Corabi dismissed comments by Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, who said the 1994 album the band made with the singer had been “painful” to write. Corabi tours Europe, North America and Japan with the Dead Daisies starting next month.

Corabi: I get why Crue fans never warmed to me

