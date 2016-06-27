Joey Jordison, Black Peaks and more on Metal Hammer: In Residence on Spotify

The third edition of Metal Hammer: In Residence is now live on Spotify and features THREE exclusive interviews from Joey Jordison, Black Peaks and The Amity Affliction. There’s also a ton of new music on their from across the world of rock and metal, so what are you waiting for? Jam this juicy show in your earholes!

Metal Hammer’s Dom Lawson travels to Joey’s house in Iowa to talk about life after Slipknot and just what the hell is going on now. Plus Luke talks to Will from Black Peaks about the reality of being in a hotly-tipped band in 2016 and Ahren from The Amity Affliction about why he loves Atreyu.

Alexander, Merlin and Luke also discuss the neverending number of Mastodon supergroups, inclusivity in metal, and just how bloody good Gojira are.

If you’re a Spotify subscriber, you can listen to this month’s edition of Metal Hammer: In Residence right now. And if you’re yet to be initiated, you can listen to last month’s edition right here. Join us!