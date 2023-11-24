Spruce up the crypt with this pick of gothic home decor and gifts on Etsy, now available with up to 60% off in the US and UK

It's cold outside, and more so than usual, I find myself wanting to retreat to the sofa, light a few candles and enjoy my home. And during these reclusive winter months, there's no better way to spend your money than by sprucing up the indoors, whether it's just to make things a bit nicer for yourself, or to impress friends and family when they visit for the holidays.

While there's plenty of shopping guides and stores out there for conventional homeware and gifts, I thought I'd fill the gap and share everything I love - and that's everything gothic. From blankets to wall art, here are the things I have in my basket this Black Friday on Etsy, all ready to buy with up to 60% off in both the US and the UK. That's quite the deal!

US Etsy offers

Floral snake throw blanket: Was $110 , now $77.70

One of the most stunning items I've seen so far this Black Friday is this Victorian style woven blanket featuring a floral and snake design. It's available now for a limited time online with a huge chunk off, ready to purchase in a variety of sizes for varying price. This is a must buy.

Stained glass tarot suncatchers: Was $24.44 , now $22

Let the winter sun sparkle into your home via these dazzling stained glass tarot suncatchers, available in the style of The Fool, The Magician, The Devil, The High Priestess and more.



Obsidian crystal candle: Was $32.99 , now $13.20

Rid yourself of those negative vibes with this soy candle infused with stunning black obsidian crystals. It's a treat for the eyes, but also the nose - light it and you'll smell blackberry sage. For that extra final touch, its topped with a scattering of crystals, dried roses and fairy dust.

Bat Lamp: Was $61.19 , now $52.01

Cast your beady eyes onto this cute as hell lamp, featuring gothic illustrations of flying bats around the main body, stood on a steel base that comes with a classy finish in silver or white.

Moon arch wall art: Was $91.50 , now $77.77

Vintage, whimsical, weird, this linen wall hanging is a really unusual piece. Made in Floria, the design is printed on to fabric and displayed inside a window arch, ready to be shipped and hung up in your home. And there's huge savings to be had on this here rare find. Be quick though, there's limited stock!

UK Etsy offers

Don't Summon Demons sign: Was £10 , now £8

We're not entirely sure why someone would want to summon a demon in a bathroom, but here's a sign warning you against it anyway. A perfect way to make guests giggle when they're doing their business, now with 20% off.

Gothic Bat in Dress poster: Was £19.95 , now £15.96

A bat in a Victorian dress that looks like some kind of an ancient, deadly vampire? Count me in. This weird and wonderful art print is currently in demand on Etsy, and we think it'll make the perfect seasonal gift, or extra addition to a gallery wall. There's other gothic animals to chose from too, such as this cat in a wizard hat. Genius.

Gothic skeleton lovers blanket: £59.90 , now £29.95

Hurry! There's only six of these gorgeous blankets inspired by the tarot left. With fringed edges and an illustrated print of two skeleton lovers on the front, this throw - which can also be used as a wall tapestry, looks oh-so cozy. Available with a whopping 50% off!

Skull snake candle: Was £17.99 , now £13.49

Reviewers say that this candle has amazing detail, and I can't help but agree. Creamy white, the candles are hand-poured made from soy, so they're vegan and even bio-degradable. Fragrance free, you can enjoy the four hour burn without any smells. Just light, and watch as the snake-infested skull head melts your worries into the abyss.

A3 Emerald Green Moon print: Was £43 , now £30.10

Channel your inner witch and gaze up at this beautifully simple moon illustration, featuring gold details on an emerald background. While it might not be the most gothic of the selection here, we still think it can be enjoyed by goths, and non-goths alike. Who doesn't love the moon?

Vintage crystal illustration art: Was £21 , now £15

This ethereal art print of a display of crystals is available in a range of prices, depending on whether you want it printed on canvas, or depending on its size. No matter what you go for, it's available to buy with a lump of cash off. I also reckon it'll make a great gift for a crystal lover.

Wooden planchette wall art: Was £28.50 , now £21.37

Hoist this wooden planchette on to your wall and impress all your homely visitors - of this mortal realm and otherwise. Complete with intricate carved detailing, and this is one crafty piece of art.