Black Friday Converse deals: Save 35% on Slash’s favourite footwear

It's Black Friday – and Converse have jumped straight into action by offering UK customers a suitably comfy 35% off a selection of their range on their official website by entering the code BLACKFRIDAY when checking out an item. That means you can pick up a pair of the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star Classics for just £37.05, rather than the usual price of £57.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classics: 35% off with code

Converse have selected a range of items which you can get tight now with 35% off the RRP simply by entering the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.View Deal

And if you're based in the US, don't worry - you won't miss out on the fun as Converse have not one but two special deals just for you! Use the code CYBERWEEK on the American Converse website and you’ll be able to nab a whopping 50% off a range of Converse boots – and 25% off a range of other items.

We've picked out some of our favourites from the Converse Black Friday sale along with other bargains on the site below.

So why use Converse? Well, the brand has been at the heart of rock’n’roll culture for decades, with Ramones making them part of their iconic look, while Guns N’ Roses legend Slash is rarely to be found anything other than Converse when scooting about onstage.

If you're looking for Black Friday music deals, then you've come to the right place. We've also hand-picked the best Black Friday vinyl deals, Black Friday wireless headphones deals, Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, Black Friday record player deals and much more.

Converse Black Friday UK deals

Chuck Taylor All Star High Top: £57 , now £37.05, save £19.95

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout and you can save 35% on these awesome Seasonal Colour Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops. What's not to love? View Deal

Chuck Taylor All Star Slip Low-Top: £52 , £33.80, save £18.20

Who needs laces, right? These Converse All Stars are slip ons, but they retain the classic Chuck Taylor look. Another great saving with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY.View Deal

Chuck Taylor All Star Mono Canvas: £57 , £37.05, save £19.95

Tough-wearing canvas coupled with rubber finish and presented in full on Metallica-black, we love these Mono Canvas belters. Save close to £20 with the BLACKFRIDAY code.View Deal

Twisted Vacation Chuck 70 High Top: £80 , £34.99, save £45.01

The Chuck 70 mixes details from the 70s-era Chucks with a wee bit of 90s nostalgia to create this rather splendid tie-dye look. Only available in this sage and green finish, but why would you want anything different?View Deal

Converse Stars And Stripes: Were £80, now £40.01

In a nod to July 4, these Converse Stars and Stripes Chuck 70 High Tops have been finished in denim to better cope with daily wear and tear, and that design is just perfect.View Deal

Women's Chuck 70 Vintage: £80 , now £49.99, save £30.01

This pair of Chuck 70s have been embellished with an eye-catching floral pattern and are available in two colour combinations: Azure & blue along with black & silver.View Deal

Converse Black Friday US deals

Bosey MC Gore-Tex: Were $135, now $99.97, save $49.98

Converse with a twist? Sure, why not. This rugged pair of Gore-Tex sneakers will keep your tootsies warms and snug in the cold winter weather. Save close to 50 bucks with the CYBERWEEK code at checkout.View Deal

Converse Colors Chuck Taylor All Star: $60 , $44.97, save $15.03

By adding the promo code CYBERWEEK at checkout, you can save 25% on this pair of Chuck Taylor All Stars. That’s what we call a good deal.View Deal

Converse Crafted Boot: Were $89.97, now $44.98, save $44.99

You can save more that $40 on the rugged Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor. Available in either Black or Light Fawn, these comfortable leather Converse will see you through the winter months.

View Deal

Stars & Stripes Chuck 70: $85 , now $55.97, save $29.03

Not only are these Stars And Stripes Chucks presented in hard-wearing denim, but the insoles are pretty cool. One features the stars and the other the stripes of the US flag.

View Deal

Vintage Floral Chuck 70: Were $85, now $55.99, save $29.01

Bright and floral - with a few Fall leaves thrown in for good measure - these throwbacks Chuck 70s are most definitely in season. This new edition takes its inspiration from the good old days of the Seventies and we can’t get enough of them.View Deal

Converse Stars & Stripes: Were $60, now $38.99, save $21.01

Converse say they remind them of “backyard barbecues with the whole crew, stars and stripes everywhere, and the crackle of fireworks in the distance,” and we couldn’t agree more.

View Deal

The best Black Friday music deals live now (UK)

The best Black Friday music deals live now (US)