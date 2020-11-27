Black Friday Converse deals: Save 35% on Slash’s favourite footwear

It's Black Friday – and Converse have jumped straight into action by offering UK customers a suitably comfy 35% off a selection of their range on their official website by entering the code BLACKFRIDAY when checking out an item. That means you can pick up a pair of the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star Classics for just £37.05, rather than the usual price of £57.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classics: 35% off with code
Converse have selected a range of items which you can get tight now with 35% off the RRP simply by entering the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.View Deal
And if you're based in the US, don't worry - you won't miss out on the fun as Converse have not one but two special deals just for you! Use the code CYBERWEEK on the American Converse website and you’ll be able to nab a whopping 50% off a range of Converse boots – and 25% off a range of other items.
We've picked out some of our favourites from the Converse Black Friday sale along with other bargains on the site below.
So why use Converse? Well, the brand has been at the heart of rock’n’roll culture for decades, with Ramones making them part of their iconic look, while Guns N’ Roses legend Slash is rarely to be found anything other than Converse when scooting about onstage.
If you're looking for Black Friday music deals, then you've come to the right place. We've also hand-picked the best Black Friday vinyl deals, Black Friday wireless headphones deals, Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, Black Friday record player deals and much more.
Converse Black Friday UK deals
Chuck Taylor All Star High Top:
£57, now £37.05, save £19.95
Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout and you can save 35% on these awesome Seasonal Colour Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops. What's not to love? View Deal
Chuck Taylor All Star Slip Low-Top:
£52, £33.80, save £18.20
Who needs laces, right? These Converse All Stars are slip ons, but they retain the classic Chuck Taylor look. Another great saving with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY.View Deal
Chuck Taylor All Star Mono Canvas:
£57, £37.05, save £19.95
Tough-wearing canvas coupled with rubber finish and presented in full on Metallica-black, we love these Mono Canvas belters. Save close to £20 with the BLACKFRIDAY code.View Deal
Twisted Vacation Chuck 70 High Top:
£80, £34.99, save £45.01
The Chuck 70 mixes details from the 70s-era Chucks with a wee bit of 90s nostalgia to create this rather splendid tie-dye look. Only available in this sage and green finish, but why would you want anything different?View Deal
Converse Stars And Stripes: Were £80, now £40.01
In a nod to July 4, these Converse Stars and Stripes Chuck 70 High Tops have been finished in denim to better cope with daily wear and tear, and that design is just perfect.View Deal
Women's Chuck 70 Vintage:
£80, now £49.99, save £30.01
This pair of Chuck 70s have been embellished with an eye-catching floral pattern and are available in two colour combinations: Azure & blue along with black & silver.View Deal
Converse Black Friday US deals
Bosey MC Gore-Tex: Were $135, now $99.97, save $49.98
Converse with a twist? Sure, why not. This rugged pair of Gore-Tex sneakers will keep your tootsies warms and snug in the cold winter weather. Save close to 50 bucks with the CYBERWEEK code at checkout.View Deal
Converse Colors Chuck Taylor All Star:
$60, $44.97, save $15.03
By adding the promo code CYBERWEEK at checkout, you can save 25% on this pair of Chuck Taylor All Stars. That’s what we call a good deal.View Deal
Converse Crafted Boot: Were $89.97, now $44.98, save $44.99
You can save more that $40 on the rugged Crafted Boot Chuck Taylor. Available in either Black or Light Fawn, these comfortable leather Converse will see you through the winter months.
Stars & Stripes Chuck 70:
$85, now $55.97, save $29.03
Not only are these Stars And Stripes Chucks presented in hard-wearing denim, but the insoles are pretty cool. One features the stars and the other the stripes of the US flag.
Vintage Floral Chuck 70: Were $85, now $55.99, save $29.01
Bright and floral - with a few Fall leaves thrown in for good measure - these throwbacks Chuck 70s are most definitely in season. This new edition takes its inspiration from the good old days of the Seventies and we can’t get enough of them.View Deal
Converse Stars & Stripes: Were $60, now $38.99, save $21.01
Converse say they remind them of “backyard barbecues with the whole crew, stars and stripes everywhere, and the crackle of fireworks in the distance,” and we couldn’t agree more.
The best Black Friday music deals live now (UK)
- Amazon (UK) | Shop the latest Black Friday deals at Amazon
- AO | From AirPods to fridges, the AO Black Friday sale is here
- Argos | From Xmas gifts to half-price toys
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Currys | Get Black Friday prices on top tech now
- Dr Martens | Shop the latest DM discounts
- EMP | Up to 50% off clothing and merch in their early Black Week
- Etsy | Merch, collectibles and more
- Firebox | Mad gifts for weird stuff
- HHV | Save big on vinyl and merch
- Impericon | Get a free gift voucher when you spend over €100 on band gear
- I Want One Of Those.com | Daft gifts and cool tech. Bag 5 gifts for £15!
- John Lewis | Shop the latest tech offers
- Love Honey | Up to 50% off sex toys in the early-Black Friday sale
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Townsend Music | Hundreds of records going cheap
- Very.co.uk | Big savings on everything from headphones to tablets
The best Black Friday music deals live now (US)
- Amazon (US) | Shop all early Black Friday music deals at Amazon
- Best Buy | TVs, watches, smartphones and more in the early Black Friday sale
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Guitar Center | Super cheap guitars, drums & more
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Sweetwater | Save up to 60% off loads of musical instruments
- Target | Explore Black Friday savings on practically everything!
- Walmart | Shop all early Black Friday music deals at Walmart