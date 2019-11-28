Black Friday bargain alert: Grab an Xbox One S for just £99

Black Friday has officially begun – and eBay have gone all in by selling an Xbox One S for the ridiculously low price of £99.

No, your eyes don’t deceive you – they’ve dropped £100 from the RRP and a mere £99 will get you a brand spanking new Xbox One S, complete with wireless controller. And if you think that’s amazing, eBay are also throwing three game downloads into the bargain.

Right out of the box you’ll be able to let your imagination run riot by creating magnificent castles, towns, statues and more while avoiding Creepers, Endermen and zombies in the modern classic Minecraft.

Fancy a drive? Well you’re in luck, as you’ll also get a code for the fast-paced action of Forza Horizon 3 where you’ll be able to tear up the roads of Australia at your leisure. And, if plundering pirate treasure with friends is more your thing, then you’ll soon be playing the swashbuckling adventure Sea Of Thieves. All this for just £99!

There are other great deals to be found on both Xbox One and PlayStation consoles – and there are also savings galore on turntables, vinyl, instruments, and bluetooth speakers.

Xbox One S: Was £199 now just £99

Not only does this incredible deal get you a brand new Xbox One S plus a wireless controller, but eBay have also thrown in three game downloads - all for just £99! A great Black Friday treat for yourself or a new games console in time for Christmas.View Deal

Xbox One X Gears 5 bundle (1TB): £408.99 now £299.99

Here’s a cracking deal on the Xbox One X, complete with one of the most visually stunning games of the generation, Gears 5 - the latest in the long-running franchise. They’ve also thrown in codes for Gears Of War 2, 3, and 4, a one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass and one-month of Xbox Live Gold.View Deal

Playstation 4 Pro (1TB): £363.45 now £309.99

This Amazon exclusive bundle deal comes complete with with Hideo Kojima's masterpiece Death Stranding (Higgs Variant) along with Ubisoft's The Division 2. Enough gaming to keep you going for ages.View Deal

Xbox One X: Jedi: Fallen Order: £449.99 now £299.99

There's a whopping £150 saving to be had on the Xbox One X and new Star Wars game Jedi: Fallen Order. 4K visuals take you deeper into the action that ever before and the latest game in the Star Wars saga is a sight to behold.View Deal

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro: £329.85 now £299

With this bundle, you'll be able to experience the latest in the Call Of Duty series in glorious 4K. The bundle also includes a DualShock 4 wireless controller, HDMI cable, USB cable, Mono headset and AC power cord.

View Deal

