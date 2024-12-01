New documentary Yacht Rock: A DOCKumentary just hit HBO Max – watch it for a total steal thanks to this unmissable early Cyber Monday streaming deal

A new Yacht Rock documentary has been released on streaming, available over at HBO Max. Not a HBO Max subscriber? Now might be a good time to change that, because as part of their early Cyber Monday streaming deal, they're offering new subscribers access to six months of HBO Max (with ads) for $17 – that's a pretty decent 70% saving from the standard price of $59 for six months. You'll have to act fast though, as this deal is only valid until December 3.

Check out the trailer below.

HBO Max Cyber Monday streaming sale: was US$59 now US$17 at Max - United States There's looooooooooooooads of good stuff to watch over at HBO Max, including movies and shows from Warner Bros. Discovery and all the latest hit shows from HBO. There's specifically a lot of good music docs too, which you can read more about below. At 70% off for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and an ads free package for just $2.99 a month, now is a great time to sign up.

“This music is the soundtrack to our lives, whether we want it or not," says director Garret Price of the film. "It’s playing in grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, elevators, our parents’ cars our whole life. I kind of took it for granted because it’s just there. I think a lot of people have abandoned this music and I’m hoping those people rediscover it.”

The documentary includes interviews with Yacht Rock's founding fathers, as well as artists and figures who've been inspired by the genre – some of whom may surprise you.

If you recognise director Price's name, it may well be because he helmed Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, a 2021 documentary film about the ill-fated resurrection of the world-famous music festival – but there's a lot less carnage, mayhem and angry frat boys in this one. The Woodstock 99 film is also available to watch on HBO Max.

HBO Max is a good bet for music fans in general, as it happens. Among its music films available to watch are 2016 Oasis documentary Supersonic, the not-entirely Alanis-approved Alanis Morissette documentary Jagged, Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck and absolutely loads more.

