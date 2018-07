Birdpen reveal TCTTYA video

BirdPen have premiered their video for TCTTYA with Prog.

The track appears on the duo’s third album In The Company Of Imaginary Friends, launched earlier this year.

Mike Bird and Dave Pen – colleagues in art-rock outfit Archive – launch a European tour on November 11, including two UK appearances the following month. TCTTYA is released as a single on November 13.

Nov 12: Liege Le Reflektor, Belgium

Nov 13: Arlon L’Entrepot A Arlon, Belgium

Nov 14: Soignies Rock & Chill 2015, Belgium

Nov 15: Cologne Artheater, Germany

Nov 16: Hamburg Molotov Club, Germany

Nov 17: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Nov 19: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 21: Poznan Pod Minoga, Poland

Nov 22: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Nov 23: Dresden Groovestation, Germany

Nov 24: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Nov 26: La Chaux-De-Fonds Bikini Test, Switzerland

Nov 27: Dudingen Bad Bonn,Switzerland

Nov 28: Zurich Bogen F, Switzerland

Nov 29: Munich Ampere, Germany

Nov 30: Heidelberg Kulturhaus Karlstorbahnhof, Germany

Dec 03: London Hoxton Bar & Kitchen, UK

Dec 04: Southampton Joiners, UK