BirdPen release video for new single Eyes In The Sky

Alt-proggers BirdPen have released a video for their new single Eyes In The Sky, which you can watch below.

Eyes In The Sky is taken from the band's forthcoming fifth studio album There's Something Wrong With Everything, which is released on October 12. Prog Magazine recently described the new album as; “There’s nothing wrong with the Southampton alt-proggers’ dreamily groovy fifth. It’s a glorious sound they make - a splendid mix of psych rock, electronics and a doomy ambience, there are touches of Syd Barrett-era Pink Floyd, a dash of Can, even some downbeat folksy notes.”

BirdPen will play London's The Islington on October 17 and Southampton Joiners Arms on 18.