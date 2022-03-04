Check out the dark solo single from A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel

A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel has shared the first full-length track from his upcoming (and currently untitled) debut album. Poison Flowers was teased earlier in the year and the full version includes an appearance from his APC bandmate and Devo drummer Josh Freese.

“Poison Flowers began with the bass guitar part and all of the pieces flowed from there. It’s a rare feeling when the process of writing blocks out all distractions,” says Howerdel. “The upcoming songs reflect back to my earliest influences and Poison Flowers leads well into the rest of the album.”

The melancholic single, which is accompanied by an explosive visualiser, also carries strong vibes from Depeche Mode, The Cure, A Perfect Circle and Talk Talk. The album, which will be out at a later date via Alchemy Recordings/BMG, also includes guest appearances from Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Kaela Sinclair (M83), and Kevin Maher (Fake Shark).

A Perfect Circle's last studio album was 2018's Eat The Elephant. The band are currently on hold, while leader Maynard James Keenan focuses on touring Tool's long-awaited Fear Inoculum.

