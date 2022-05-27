Bill Bruford stars on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, on sale now!

We celebrate the epic career of Bill Bruford on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now...

Bill Bruford's the only musician who can lay claim to performing with three of the biggest prog bands ever: Yes, King Crimson (three times!) and Genesis. And then of course, there's Gong, U.K. and Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe. And his own band Bruford and Earthworks, as well as his collaborations with former Yes keyboard player Patrick Moraz and Dutch pianist Michiel Borstlap, to name but a few.

Bill discusses all of this, revealing how he was booted out of King Crimson three times, admits to misbehaving in Genesis, and says he's never heard Yes' Tales From Topographic Oceans and much much more.

Also in Prog 130...

Klaus Schulze - the prog world mourns the passing of a true musical visionary.

Pure Reason Revolution - art-rock trio discuss avoiding hurdles as they release their second comeback LP

Asia - as their mega-selling debut celebrates its 40th anniversary, we revisit its creation.

James LaBrie - acoustic beginnings to big rock riffs, the Dream Theater man on his new album.

Evergrey - the prolific Swedes keep the class coming with their 13th studio record.

Prognosis Festival - we headed over to Eindhoven to see a load of prog bands. It was terrific fun!

Jo Quail - the Prog Award-winning cellist unveils her latest groundbreaking work.

Bjorn Riis - it’s not all brooding on the mountaintops for the Norwegian progger and his latest solo creation.

xPropaganda - 80s ZTT pop proggers recapture former glory on their exceptional new release.

Monuments - the UK prog metallers call for more open-mindedness in the prog community.

Dave Greenslade - the keyboard player discusses his new album with Blonde On Blonde guitarist Dave Thomas and more.

Jean-Luc Ponty - The fusion violinist looks back over a career that's involved the Mahavishnu Orchestra, Jon Anderson, Return To Forever and more...

Hasse Froberg - the Flower Kings singer reveals a prog world full of Yes, Tull, Camel and cross-country skiing!

