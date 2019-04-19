Big Big Train premiere video for new single Alive with Prog

Big Big Train release their brand new single Alive today. It's the first single from the band's forthcoming album, Grand Tour, and they are premiering the new video with prog. You can watch it below.

"Our new album, Grand Tour, is based around the concept of a journey from the shores of England to Italy and beyond," singer David Longdon tells Prog. "Every journey has a beginning and our musical voyage for this album starts with the release of Alive. Alive is intended as an invitation to make the best of every moment. It is a celebration of life, of travel and of exploration."

The band's Grand Tour album will be released through English Electric Recordings on May 17. Alive is released today.

Big Big Train will tour the UK in October and November with Sweet Billy Pilgrim as support.