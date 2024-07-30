Big Big Train announce warm-up show ahead of Likes Of Us tour

UK prog rockers Big Big Train have announced they will perform a special warm-up show ahead of their Likes Of Us UK tour this September.

The band will play Thornden Hall in Eastleigh, UK on Monday September 16. Fittingly, the small Hampshire venue is where new singer Alberto Bravin made his lvie debut with the band.

“In September 2022, I made my live debut with Big Big Train at Thornden Hall," Bravin recalls. "Almost two years later and with about 30 shows fronting BBT under my belt, I still vividly recall stepping out onto the stage that night and being moved by how warmly the band’s fans welcomed me. As a result Thornden Hall will always be a special venue for me and it’s a lovely, intimate modern theatre.”

Bassist and founder member Gregory Spawton adds: "Since Alberto, our violinist Clare Lindley and keyboardist Oskar Holldorff joined Big Big Train, at our shows over the last two years we have drawn widely on the band’s back catalogue as well as introducing a few songs from The Likes Of Us. This autumn we will be focusing increasingly on The Likes Of Us and also performing some other older songs, one or two of which we haven’t played live before."

The band they will release a new live album and Blu-ray, A Flare On The Lens, through InsideOutMusic on September 13.

Tickets for the Thornden Hall show go on sale at 10am UK time on Friday August 2. A pre-sale for members of the band’s Passengers Club and 2024 Tour Patrons opens at 10am UK time on Wednesday July 31.

